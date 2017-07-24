West Lynn Primary hears it has improved

West Lynn Primary has been taken out of special measures by its latest Ofsted report – but told it still needs to improve.

Ofsted inspectors said West Lynn Primary School needs to improve in four of the main inspection areas, but rated its personal development, behaviour and welfare as good.

Headteacher, Joanne Borley believes a good rating is now within the school’s grasp after inspectors took the school out of special measures.

She said: “I am pleased that this Ofsted report recognises our judgments of where the school is and recognises that we have taken significant steps from special measures in our last inspection on our journey towards outstanding.

“I am extremely proud of all the children in our school and appreciate the support the staff and I have received from parents, governors and trust.”

Chairman of West Norfolk Academies Trust, Roger Livesey, said he was “extremely pleased” with the report.

The report accused school governors and trustees of failing to demonstrate their roles and responsibilities, and said “pupils do not make consistently good progress”.

The report reads: “Leaders have eradicated inadequate teaching but have not yet ensured that teaching is consistently good in all classes.

“Children in the early years are not making consistently good progress.

“Adults do not collect and use information about children’s achievements well enough to plan tasks to extend learning.”

The education watchdogs rated the school inadequate in 2013, which led to its runn being taken over by the West Norfolk Academies Trust in 2014.

But, the report commended leaders high commitment to the school, and children’s behaviour in lessons and at playtimes.

The report said: “Leaders have secured many improvements since the inspection of the predecessor school, including improving teaching and the behaviour of pupils.”