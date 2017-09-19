West Lynn resource centre holds landmark open day

A short -breaks centre in West Lynn offering care which has received six outstanding Ofsted judgments is celebrating its 21st birthday.

Marshfields Resource Centre celebrated with a family fun day in August.

Family fun day at Marshlands Resource Centre in West Lynn

Now, to mark the milestone, they are inviting people who might be interested in working with the Marshfields team to come to an open day on Thursday, from 11am to 7pm, when they can see the centre and meet the staff.

Norfolk County Council run centre provides safe, fun, short break stays for 5 to 17 year olds with learning disabilities and complex needs who are referred by their social worker.

Young people stay for one or two nights, with no more than four in residence at any one time.

Penny Carpenter, chairwoman of the children’s services committee said: “Marshfields has received an Outstanding Ofsted rating for the past six years and we are very proud of the work this dedicated, highly skilled team do for vulnerable children and young people.

“They enable children to take part in activities most of us take for granted like shopping trips, visits to the zoo and swimming. There’s also a group for the siblings of children attending Marshfields so they can meet and get support from other young people in a similar situation.

“What better time than a landmark anniversary to expand the team and encourage others to come and work in this inspiring community.”

Marshfields is warm and homely with excellent facilities, including a multi-sensory room, Jacuzzi bath with multi-sensory lights and an impressive garden with plenty of outdoor activities.

Claire Pooley, registered centre manager said: “We want to give our children as many opportunities as possible so we offer a wide range of activities and learning experiences.

“Having new experiences helps them to gain skills and builds confidence and independence.

“We are pleased that some of the young people have also made friendships during their stays at Marshfields and enjoy the time they spend together.”

If you want to find out more about working at Marshfields, the open day is at 48 Ferry Road, West Lynn, PE34 3NB on Thursday. Call 01553 614980 for more information or email marshfields@norfolk.gov.uk