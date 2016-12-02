West Lynn school choir raises funds for world stage bid

Pupils will help to get shoppers into the Christmas spirit when they perform carols in a bid to become part of the largest school choir in the world.

The choir from West Lynn Primary School will be giving two performances in Lynn town centre this month to help them raise money towards a once-in-lifetime chance to join Young Voices.

The 22 youngsters from Key Stage Two have been given the opportunity to perform as part of the Young Voices choir at the 02 in January, but they need to raise money to be able to afford the transport there for themselves, staff and family members.

The choir’s first carol performance takes place in the Vancouver Quarter, near Argos, on Thursday, December 8, at 5.30pm.

Then the following week, on Thursday, December 15, the pupils will bring their festive songs to Baxter’s Plain, again at 5.30pm.

School secretary Heather Moore explained that the choir only formed at the beginning of the new school term in September and was already going from strength to strength.

“They’re really enjoying being part of the choir and are so excited about the chance to perform at the 02 as part of Young Voices,” she said.

“We’re doing everything we can to help raise the money to allow them to go, as it’s a huge thing for them and would mean the world to them.”