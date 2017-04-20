West Norfolk artists display work at Thornham exhibition

Dozens of artists displayed their talents during a four-day exhibition of work over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

More than 50 members of the West Norfolk Artists Association displayed pieces at the group’s spring show, which took place at the Thornham village hall from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

The exhibition is one of three the association traditionally holds each year and is based around a coastal theme.

Further shows will take place in Lynn in the summer, traditionally as part of the King’s Lynn Festival, and in the autumn.

First formed in 2000, the association now has more than 120 members and covers a wide range of artistic forms, including painting, printing, photography, sculpture, cartoons, pottery, textiles and jewellery.

Pictured above are, from left, association members Yvonne Autie, Richard Broad and Lesley Williams.