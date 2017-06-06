West Norfolk band to play at Glastonbury

One of West Norfolk’s most successful musical exports will be playing at Glastonbury this month – four years after they called for heavy rock bands to be added to the schedule.

Deaf Havana, whose members are originally from Lynn and Hunstanton, announced that they were joining the line-up last week.

Drummer Tom Ogden spoke of his delight, saying: “Being offered to play such a prestigious festival has been a bit mind blowing. Growing up from round the Kings Lynn area, I never thought it would be possible to be sharing the stage with such massive artists.

“Its hard enough to break into a different town, or city with music, let alone get asked to play Glastonbury. It’s a dream come true.”

A post on their Twitter account said: “SO incredibly excited to announce that we will be playing @GlastoFest this June! The Other Stage, Sunday 25th! Who’s coming? #Glastonbury.”

In 2013, lead singer James Veck-Gilodi said they would love to play Glastonbury to have as many people as possible to sing their songs back to them.

He reportedly said: “When I go to see a gig I want to see an honest rock band who play without backing tapes, and thousands of other people want that too, so I hope Glastonbury could happen.”

The band’s hopes have become a reality, and they are set to join the likes of Emeli Sande, Stormzy and Lorde who will also be performing on the Other Stage at the Somerset festival over the weekend.

The band, which feature James, his guitarist brother Matthew, multi-instrumentalist Max Britton, bassist Lee Wilson and drummer Tom Ogden, are set to perform on Sunday, June 25 from 12.15pm to 1.05pm.

Deaf Havana fans took to social media to announce their excitement at the news.

Harry Timworth said: “You guys more than deserve it!”

Alison Parkinson said: “So excited.

“This has made my day after not being able to get to Slam Dunk on Sunday. Well deserved.”

“Just read @deafhavana are playing @GlastoFest. Never been more proud of these guys. All deserved and you’re gonna kill that stage,” Sal Fasone said.

Deaf Havana, who released their fourth studio album All These Countless Nights in January, are joined on the schedule by headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

The album debuted on the UK Albums Chart at number five and topped the UK Independent Albums Chart.

The band formed in 2005 at the Lynn campus of the College of West Anglia and have since played at a number of festivals, including Reading and Leeds, Slam Dunk, and they are set to perform at the British Sound Project in Manchester in September.

Glastonbury is set to have a year off next year and will return in 2019.