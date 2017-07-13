West Norfolk beer warehouse’s memorial ale gives boost to theatre charity

A beer warehouse in West Norfolk has donated the profits of a drink sold in memory of a popular street entertainer to charity.

Beers of Europe, based in Setchey, paired up with The Norfolk Brewhouse to dedicate three ales to Anthony Bowen, better known as Juggling Jim, who died in January.

Juggling Jim beers which were sold at Beers of Europe in Setchey. Photo: SUBMITTED.

After four months of selling the limited edition Juggling Jim gold, ruby and amber ales, they have now presented a cheque for £500 to the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company (LHMTC).

Jason Clark, director of Beers of Europe, said: “We wanted to find a way to remember Anthony and help the community at the same time.

“A charity beer was the most obvious route for us to go down, and thanks to The Norfolk Brewhouse, we are delighted with the outcome.”

Mr Clark said they were pleased to choose LHMTC as the charity they would raise funds for, as they believe it would be a cause Mr Bowen would be happy to support.

LHMTC contributes to Lynn’s art and entertainment scene by welcoming those of all ages and abilities to join and perform, giving them a stage to show the best of themselves.

David Holliday, brewer at the Norfolk Brewhouse, said: “We are delighted that the customer response to the Juggling Jim beer has been so positive, not only is it a fitting way to honour a much-loved local character but a local charity were able to benefit.

“We did the easy bit in brewing the beer and were just happy to work on the project when asked by the team at Beers of Europe.

“Two local businesses working together to help a local charity, I’ll raise a glass to that and to Jim!”

The beers were available online and in the Beer’s of Europe shop to remember Mr Bowen, who died aged 62 at the start of the year.

Hundreds attended Mr Bowen’s funeral at King’s Lynn Minster in February.