West Norfolk bell ringers mark Queen’s Sapphire anniversary

A group of bell ringers came together at Lynn Minster to ring a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her record reign of 65 years.

The ringers were drawn from various parishes in the West Norfolk area, including Ashwicken, Dersingham, Gaywood, Great Bircham, Middleton, South Wootton and Lynn.

Included in the band was one of the tower’s longest-serving ringers, Wendy Twite, from Ashwicken, who is pictured in the centre of the front row wearing a pink cardigan.

The Minster’s peal of ten bells, the heaviest weighing a ton-and-a-half, were rang for an hour as a tribute to Her Majesty.

Picture: SUBMITTED