West Norfolk bellringers celebrate royal anniversary

Have your say

A team of ringers rang out the bells of King’s Lynn Minster last Monday in celebration of the 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ringers from Dersingham, East Winch, Fakenham, Gaywood, Leziate, Middleton, and North Wootton were among those who took part in the hour-long event.

Pictured during the event are, back, from left, John Harrison, Chris Hampshire, David Truman, Rhona McEune, Peter Jackson, Chris Simpson, Andy Reeve, Fred Pidcock, Eoin Russell, Jennifer Watts, and Norman Rule.

Front, from left, are David Moore, Heather Dobson, Wendy Twite, Carole Reeve, John Marshall-Grint, and Alan Polaine.