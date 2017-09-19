West Norfolk binmen save boy, 2, by lifting car off him

A two-year-old who was run over by a reversing car has escaped with only a small scratch on his head and back – thanks to hero binmen.

Alexandra Hodgkinson, of Tawny Sedge, was walking down Reffley Lane with her son, Christopher, when he sprang out of his push chair and began to run towards his grandparents’ house.

Kier Staff involved in the incident at the King's Lynn Depot LtoR, Levi Bramwell (loader) and John Forde (driver)

The toddler, who ran out in the path of a reversing car, became trapped underneath it when it was backing into a driveway.

Ms Hodgkinson said: “Christopher was hit by a car when it was reversing into a driveway. He did not see the car and the driver did not see him. It was awful, I have never seen anything so horrific. I never knew I could scream so loud. It all happened so quickly.”

Catching the attention of nearby binmen with her screams, Ms Hodgkinson said she was relieved to see the team running to her son’s rescue.

The binmen quickly worked to rescue Christopher from underneath the car, lifting up the vehicle to pull him out to safety.

“They came over and lifted Christopher out from underneath the car. They asked him if he was okay and whether he was hurt, and he told him that he had hurt himself,” said Ms Hodgkinson.

“I don’t even want to think about what could have happened if the binmen weren’t around to lift the car from him. I wouldn’t have been able to lift it up to get him out.

After rushing him to hospital, Ms Hodgkinson was relived to learn Christopher had only suffered a small scratch on his head and back.

And when asked about what had happened to cause these injuries, Christopher told hospital staff that he had simply “hurt himself and mummy had as well because she was crying”.

She added: “The binmen did an amazing job and I am eternally grateful. I would like to thank them for what they did.”

King’s Lynn Depot lorry driver, John Forde, who helped to save the toddler, said: “When we got there we saw that the boy was under a driver’s car and so we lifted the car and one of the loaders pulled him from underneath it and handed him to the mother.

“We said to the mother that it could have been so much worse. It was all really shocking but I am glad that everything is okay and that he walked away with just a few scratches. We just did what anyone would do in that situation. I am glad that it had a happy ending.”