West Norfolk brain tumour charity gains extra funds after haircut

The Red Wellies Brain Tumour Support Fund has received a cash donation from a woman who cut 10 inches off her hair for The Little Princesses Trust.

Jenny Jackman, 59, from Lynn, had the long locks cut off her hair at Keeling’s Studio hairdressers, to donate to children across the UK that have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Ms Jackman also took the opportunity to raise money for The Red Wellies Brain Tumour Support Fund after her cousin died from a brain tumour in June.

She said: “I managed to raise £250 for The Red Wellies and I have already donated my hair to The Little Princesses Trust.

“My cousin died in June from a brain tumour and I was going to ask for donations for my 60th birthday but she passed away before that and so I decided to cut my hair and raise the money.

“The hairdressers were lovely and cut my hair free of charge. They also donated £95 to the cause and let me pick 10 winners from their £1 pick a box game and donated prizes to each of those winners. There were a lot of prizes, everything you could like of handbags, scarfs and more.”

Mervyn Wiles of The Red Wellies Brain Tumour Support Fund has expressed his thanks to Jenny Jackman; owner of Keeling’s Hair Studio in Lynn, Julie Keeling; and in-house stylist San Elsey for their support and donation.