West Norfolk Business Awards are launched

The search is on for West Norfolk’s best businesses.

The Mayor’s Awards for outstanding Business Achievements are now 27 years old and still remain as popular and prestigious as ever.

There are nine award categories, all aiming to reward business enterprise and excellence, skill and endeavour across the whole range.

Organised by the Lynn News, in partnership with West Norfolk Council, the 2016 awards recognise the diverse business and entrepreneurial talent the area has to offer and gives you the chance to highlight what is great about the business you own, work for or love.

The top accolade is the Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Business Achievement, while a category introduced last year that proved highly popular is the Lynn News’ Community Event of the Year. Other categories are:

n Apprentice/Trainees of the Year

n Customer Care of the Year Award

n Contribution to the Community award

n Independent Retailer of the Year

n Leisure and Tourism Award

n Small Growing Business

n Business Person of the Year

We are delighted to have as sponsors again Mapus Smith & Lemmon, Brown and Co and the Norfolk and Waveney Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone can make a nomination and it call all be done online on http://mayorsbusinessawards.weebly.com/ (note that this is a new website from previous years). Each award will be featured in upcoming issues of the Lynn News and the closing date for nominations are December 2.

Shortlisted candidates will be judged by representatives from the sponsors during December and January. The winners willl be announced at Lynn’s Corn Exchange at a black-tie ceremony on Friday, March 3.