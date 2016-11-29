West Norfolk Business Awards: Last few days to nominate

We’re into the last few days to get those all-important nominations in for the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

The event, organised by West Norfolk Council in association with the Lynn News, has a closing date for nominations of this Friday, December 2.

There are nine award categories, all aiming to reward business enterprise and excellence, skill and endeavour across the whole range of industry in West Norfolk.

The aim of the awards is to recognise the diverse business and entrepreneurial talent that our part of the world has to offer and give you a chance to highlight what is great about the business you own, work for or, simply, love.

The top accolade, of course, is the Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Business Achievement.

The other categories are:

- Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year

- Customer Care

- Contribution to the community

- Independent Retailer of the Year

- Leisure and Tourism

- Small Growing Business

- Business Person of the Year

The awards would not be possible without the backing of sponsors, Mapus-Smith & Lemmon solicitors, Brown & Co estate agents and NWES.

The Lynn News award is the community event of the year where we ask you to say which of the very many events that have been staged in West Norfolk in the past year is your favourite.

Last year in a very close contest, the Hanseatic Water-skiing just saw off Festival Too.

Mark Leslie, editor of the Lynn News, said: “The Mayor’s Business Awards really do show off the very best of West Norfolk in all its innovative glory. Do get involved.”

To nominate in any of the categories go to www.mayorsbusinessawwards.weebly.com

Finalists will be invited to a glittering black-tie presentation at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn, in the presence of the Mayor, on Friday, March 3, 2017.