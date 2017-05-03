West Norfolk cancer survivor thanks doctors with fundraiser

David Isbell knew he could depend on his friends and supporters when the cause is a worthy one.

On Sunday, they turned out for an afternoon of live music as Dersingham Social Club to support the work of the Macmillan Centre at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital whose hard-working doctors and nurses helped save his life after a year-long unremitting fight against his cancer.

David discovered he had Non Hodgkins Lymphoma and since then has gone through chemo and radio therapy finishing with a bone marrow stem cell transplant.

“In March I was told that the prognosis was very good,” said a fit-looking David.

“The people in the Shouldham Ward at Lynn, they and at Addenbrookes Hospital have been incredible.”

To raise money for the Lynn unit he decided to bring together an afternoon of performers of modern pop from the 60s to the present.

The dedication of those who know him was underlined when singer, Ashley Morton, who formerly lived in Norfolk, travelled down from Blackpool to perform.

“David’s been a friend for years,” he said.

What he didn’t say was that his devotion to his friend was such that he had then to rush back to Blackpool for two gigs that very same evening.

Also on the card was Uche Eke, who has performed with Hot Chocolate, members of the Drifters and, more recently, Billy Ocean adding a soul element to the afternoon.

The line-up also included Holbeach’s Travis Graham, local singer Carolann and daughter Lauren Clare.

A bucket collection and a raffle also raised money.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has turned up to support Macmillan,” said David.