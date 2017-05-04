West Norfolk candidates to face second election battle

There may be a familiar look for West Norfolk voters when they go to the polls to choose their new MPs next month.

That’s because the Conservative and Labour parties have both selected the same candidates to contest the forthcoming general election as they did last time round in 2015.

Sir Henry Bellingham was re-selected as Tory candidate for North West Norfolk at a meeting on Saturday, while justice secretary Elizabeth Truss was re-adopted to fight the South West Norfolk seat.

Meanwhile, Labour have announced their 2015 candidates, Jo Rust and Peter Smith, will re-oppose Sir Henry and Ms Truss respectively.

Mrs Rust said: “People need a local representative that will put them first.

“We will work tirelessly to let local people know that this general election will be a choice between a Labour Party that will stand up for the people or a Conservative Party that only looks after the privileged few.”

But Norfolk Conservative Association chairman Tom FitzPatrick said: “We have a highly motivated team ready to pull out all the stops so that we have strong and stable leadership under Theresa May, rather than end up with a coalition of chaos.”

So far, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and UKIP have yet to confirm who will be standing for them, although Green officials have confirmed they intend to field candidates.

The deadline for nominations to be submitted is 4pm next Thursday, May 11.

The Conservatives are defending majorities of almost 14,000 in both seats.

Elsewhere, James Wild has been named as the Conservatives’ candidate for the North Norfolk constituency, which Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb is defending.

The Lynn News has teamed up with King’s Lynn Churches Together to hold a hustings evening on Tuesday, May 30.

The session will take place at Lynn’s London Road Methodist Church, from 7 to 9pm.

A hustings meeting will also take place at St Mary’s Church, Heacham on Monday, May 15, at 7pm.