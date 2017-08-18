West Norfolk care home raises extra money for entertainment fund

More than £1,280 was raised at Burman House in Terrington St John on Sunday at their annual summer fete.

The money raised will go towards its resident’s activity and entertainment fund, allowing the care home to provide entertainment every month of the year.

Volunteer Stephanie Carter said: “We had a toilet roll tossing game, a BBQ, live music, a raffle, a tombola, and a bouncy castle for the children. It was a great day and everybody who came seemed to be enjoying themselves. It was a lovely day for it because the weather stayed kind to us.”

Pictured above, Angie Bligh, Sue Reed, Linda Fisher, Kathy Bligh, Kay Rayner. MLNF17AF08218