West Norfolk Carers hope to benefit from £3 million fund

West Norfolk Carers is appealing for votes to secure their share of a £3 million fund.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation’s Community Awards is offering community charities the chance to receive a maximum grant of £25,000, to coincide with the United Grand Lodge of England’s 300th anniversary celebration.

Generously donated by Freemasons and their families, 300 local charities across England and Wales have been shortlisted to receive a grant from the Foundation.

The charities funding total is dependant on how many votes they receive and can range from £4,000 to £25,000.

Families and Carers Support Worker at West Norfolk Carers, Sara Nurse, said: “We need everyone to get on board and vote so that we can receive the funds.

“The more votes we get from our supporters the greater chance we have of receiving a the largest grant.

“We need everyone to vote for us so that we can receive the maximum grant from the £3 million Tercentenary Fund.”

West Norfolk Carers, on Queen Street, provides unpaid carers with support and advice to aid them in overcoming any emotional, financial or physical challenges.

The team has carers across West Norfolk in King’s Lynn, Swaffham, Hunstanton and Downham Market.

Issuing regular newsletters to keep members up to date with local events and activities, West Norfolk Carers also host ‘carer’s groups’ and make home visits to provide information and one to one listening support.

Sara Nurse added: “We offer support, advice and guidance to carers from adult carers to young carers.

“We help with anything from physical or learning disabilities, a person’s mental health, and we also help with drug and alcohol issues.”

Voting for The Masonic Charitable Foundation’s Community Awards runs from June 12 until July 31, and can be found on mcf.org.uk/vote.