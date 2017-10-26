West Norfolk charity boosted by Nearly New sale in Downham Market

A day of bargains has raised hundreds for the West Norfolk branch of a childbirth charity.
The National Childbirth Trust’s (NCT) Nearly New sale, held at Downham Market Academy, raised about £200 for the charity on Saturday. Organiser Kat Whitmore said: “It went really well, we had about 100 parents come to buy things and about 20 stalls, which was the maximum.” The stalls were run by parents and sold baby and toddler items including bikes, games and equipment. The West Norfolk branch of NCT, which offers support to parents, is always looking for more volunteers. If you are interested, contact them via 0300 330 0700 or www.facebook.com/NCTWestNorfolkBranch. Pictured are, from left: Debbie Bennett, Kat Whitmore with Lawrence, Emma Antliff, Laura Anderson with Emilia, and Benedict. MLNF17PM10074
