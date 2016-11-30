West Norfolk Christmas Appeal is a shopping list to help the animals

West Norfolk RSPCA has said a big thank you to all its supporters but asked that they could dig deep to give the animals they care for a special Christmas.

Spokesman Andy Burrell said:“This year we have been very lucky to have been supported by a local pet supplies company who have been very generous with their donations of pet essentials, including mountains of cat, dog and small animal treats!

“So this year’s Christmas Appeal is focusing less on the ‘treats’ and more on the essentials we need year round.”

The ‘Christmas Appeal Shopping List’ is:

n Tinned dog food (or pouches or trays) – all varieties

n Tinned Chappie

n Bags of Timothy Grass Hay for the rabbits

n Cat litter (we use Sainsbury’s Basics or similar)

n Cat toys/tunnels/scratching posts

n Rabbit toys/tunnels

n Fleece throws or blankets

n Cat beds/igloos

n Non-bio washing powder (or liquid or capsules)

n Liquid-hand Soap

If you cannot get down to West Norfolk’s Eau Brink rehoming centre (open 11am-3pm Monday to Saturday) but still want to donate then it can be done online via the Just Giving text service, on EAUB16 £5 or EAUB16 £10 to 70070

To go online and find out more information about what the RSPCA does in West Norfolk, go to www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk

Its telephone number is 01553618889