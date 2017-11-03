West Norfolk churchgoers rally to repair 18 stained glass windows

Churchgoers are appealing for donations to help restore a West Norfolk church’s 160-year-old stained glass windows.

The Parish Church of All Saints, North Wootton, is aiming to raise £30,000 to repair 18 stained glass windows, which each have varying amounts of damage.

The church made a “truly magnificent” start to their fundraising on Sunday after raising £3,000 at their light-themed photographic exhibition.

Jennifer Watts, who organised the exhibition, said: “The event was very successful. We welcomed over 200 visitors into the church throughout the day and we raised £3,000.

“This is a wonderful total and a great start. We are aiming to raise £30,000 over the coming years to repair all our windows in one go.

“There was a real community element to the photographic exhibition as well as a real buzz of conversation from friends and neighbours who also used it as a social event.”

Some 10 amateur photographers contributed their work to the exhibition, making for an interesting and varied display of artwork.

“The photographs on display were all taken by local photographers who were asked if they would mind contributing their work for our exhibition. All of them donated their work and our youngest photographer was 14 years old,” said Ms Watts.

“The Cubs, Scouts, Rainbows, and Girl Guides made their own stained glass windows out of tissue paper, and this also went on display.

“We also held a quiz where we asked the children to find particular things in our stained glass windows, such as a rainbow. This encouraged the children to run around and look at the windows to find what was asked of them.”

For more information or to make a donation to the church’s stained glass windows fund, visit The Parish Church of All Saints on Manor Road, North Wootton, or call Jennifer Watts on 01553 673820.