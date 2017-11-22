West Norfolk community comes together for Children in Need

Have your say

Schools, businesses and community groups have come together to help raise big money for the annual Children In Need appeal.

Scores of events took place around West Norfolk last Friday to mark the official appeal day,

Barclays Bank in High Street, King�"s Lynn, are hosting a fun day on Friday 17th November for BBC Children in need. This includes a cake sale, guess how many jelly babies are in the jar and a raffle. LtoR, Cathy Ashby, Katie Shanks, Nikki Hagger

Among the groups getting involved were the Swaffham Lions, who raised £492 from bucket collections at the town’s Tesco store and Assembly Rooms.

But cake is also a popular selling point on charity days and two Lynn-based firms went down the baking route to do their bit.

A bake sale staged at Kenneth Bush Solicitors raised £388.07, while cakes were also part of a fun day held by staff of the nearby Barclays Bank branch for the cause.

Elsewhere, students and staff at the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus raised £300 through a pamper day, a video game tournament and a sports quiz.

Placing coins on a giant Pudsey Bear figure raised a total of £350 at the Howard Junior School in Gaywood.

Pudsey was also a special guest at the neighbouring village schools in Hilgay and Ten Mile Bank, which both held non-uniform days in support of the cause.

At Hilgay, Pudsey did the assembly and handed out certificates for good work, while more cakes were sold at Ten Mile Bank.

Hilgay raised £62 from non-uniform and Ten Mile Bank raised £72 from non-uniform and the cake sales.