West Norfolk Community Transport celebrate 25th anniversary

West Norfolk Community Transport partied at the William Burt Centre on Saturday to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The charity, which was set up in 1992, provides urban and rural transport for people who find it difficult to access public transport links in West Norfolk.

Providing on average 600 journeys a day, Barry Langley started the service, with the support of the Borough Council, with only one bus and one driver.

The community transport group now has 55 buses, 80 staff members and 30 volunteers, and offers a range of services across West Norfolk.

Operations manager at West Norfolk Community Transport, Fiona Matchett, said: “The anniversary party was a great success.

“There were some old faces there and some new ones. It was a great day.

“We had the Mayoress there to present awards to the longest standing staff and volunteers.

“We also had a raffle and a buffet at the party.

“There were people chatting the evening away.

“The community transport group is really a lifeline for some people.

“It helps people who struggle to get around town to get out and stay away from isolation. It really is a lifeline for some of them.

“We have received some great feedback from users and other people who have heard of what we do for those who need our transport services.”

Offering Dial a Bus services, the community transport body makes it easier for people to access shops, schools, day centres and attend group outings by picking people up from their homes and taking them into town.

The body also has a busy community car scheme, which takes people from their homes to medical appointments or to anywhere they need to go.

The charity is always looking for new volunteers. If you are interested in joining the group contact: 01553 776971.