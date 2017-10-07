West Norfolk Council approves Jubilee Community Centre revamp

Council chiefs have approved planning permission for internal refurbishments of the Jubilee Community Centre, with extensions to the building.

The application, which was approved by West Norfolk Council officials at a planning meeting on Monday, was for full permission for internal refurbishment of the Jubilee Community Centre, along with extensions to the building for an office, toilets and a changing area.

The proposal reads: “The purpose of the project is to allow the Jubilee Community Centre to become a vibrant, modern, multi-purpose building that caters for the sports clubs, children, young people and other local community groups, as well as those that work with the elderly.

“The redevelopment will importantly allow more than one activity to take place at the same time, maximising usage and extending the range of groups that can use the facility. The centre has been a focal point for community clubs and groups.”