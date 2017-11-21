West Norfolk Council backs £1.4 million lottery cash bid in King’s Lynn

Councillors have backed a £1.4 million lottery bid to rejuvenate derelict land and buildings in Lynn’s conservation area.

A proposal to apply for Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) support for a second phase of the Townscape Heritage initiative was passed during a meeting on Thursday evening.

The new bid will focus on run-down buildings in Norfolk Street, Railway Road and Blackfriars Road.

Officials say the scheme made a significant difference in its initial round and can do so again.

Council leader Brian Long told the meeting: “You have only got to look just outside this building and look further down St James Street where work is being done on the initial townscape initiative.

“This proposal is to extend that area to bid for more money to improve some of those areas within King’s Lynn that are letting the town down.

“I think the improvements we can see within The Wenns and the work that is going on in the other buildings as part of the townscape initiative has worked very well for this town. I would urge councillors to be supportive of this bid.”

If approved, a total of £2 million of funding will be available to the new project.

At the council meeting, members also backed plans for the that the remaining £600,000 would be provided by the borough council over a five year period from 2019.

An initial application for HLF funding is due to be lodged with the body by December 8.

The plan had already been backed by the council’s ruling cabinet during a closed session last month, details of which were made public in agenda papers for the full council meeting.

It said the fund had been identified as “a potential funding source to assist in delivering one of the corporate priorities to rejuvenate empty and derelict land and buildings in the Conservation Area in King’s Lynn.

“Consultation with the HLF, property owners and stakeholders was ongoing and had received a positive response on the proposal to submit an application.”

However, the papers also said, although she welcomed the Railway Road plan, town representative Lesley Bambridge “expressed her regret” that London Road was not included in the scheme.

Officials said the boundaries for the new bid had been drawn up following consultation with HLF officials.