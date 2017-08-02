West Norfolk Council backs joint waste contract plan

Council chiefs have backed plans for West Norfolk to team up with other districts on a new waste collection contract.

The move, which officials say will save tens of thousands of pounds compared with a deal solely for the borough, was approved at a cabinet meeting yesterday.

The borough is now set to work with the North Norfolk and Broadland councils on the project. The meeting was told a fourth council may also take part.

Leader Brian Long said: “I look forward to what can be obtained from this and the fact we’re working with more colleagues in Norfolk to draw up the best bargain we can.”