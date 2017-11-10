West Norfolk Council bid to hit the heritage jackpot again

A new bid for lottery cash to help revitalise part of Lynn’s town centre could be submitted within weeks, council papers have revealed.

Officials have drawn up plans for a second Townscape Heritage programme, which could be worth up to £2 million.

And West Norfolk councillors will be asked to back an application for Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) support during a meeting next week.

In a report published ahead of the meeting, Alistair Beales, cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, wrote: “If approved, the project will focus on the area within the gyratory system in King’s Lynn town centre: Railway Road, Norfolk Street and Blackfriars Road.

“The deadline for submission is 8 December 2017.”

The scheme proposes an initial application for £1.4 million of funding from the HLF, while the council would contribute another £600,000 over five years from 2019-20, as part of its capital programme.Should an application be successful, a dedicated officer would be appointed to lead the development of a full application and any subsequent project.

The measures have already been backed by the council’s ruling cabinet during a closed session last month, details of which have now emerged in agenda papers for the full council meeting that is due to take place next Thursday.

It said the fund had been identified as “a potential funding source to assist in delivering one of the corporate priorities to rejuvenate empty and derelict land and buildings in the Conservation Area in King’s Lynn.

“Consultation with the HLF, property owners and stakeholders was ongoing and had received a positive response on the proposal to submit an application.”

However, the papers also said, although she welcomed the Railway Road plan, town representative Lesley Bambridge “expressed her regret” that London Road was not included in the scheme.

The new proposal comes two-and-a-half years after the authority secured funding from the HLF for the initial Townscape Heritage programme in Lynn, which focussed on the area around Saturday Market Place and St James Street.

Work has been undertaken on at least 11 properties in that area.