West Norfolk Council boundary changes accepted

Proposals for boundary changes in West Norfolk have been agreed at a special council meeting which was held on Thursday.

This will mean that the number of borough councillors in West Norfolk will reduce from 62 to 54.

According to the council report, the wards which will remain unaltered are North Lynn, Emneth and Outwell.

Reports into the changes say member figures will be changed to 30 wards with one member, 12 wards with two members , meaning no wards will have three members.

Any reforms are due to be in place before the next borough elections in 2019.