West Norfolk Council by-election looms for Heacham ward

On Thursday, October 20, voters in the Heacham ward will go to the polls to elect a new borough councillor.

The polling station will be at Heacham Public Hall on Station Road and will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The deadline for applications to register to vote at this election is Tuesday, October 4.

Applications need to be made under the new Individual Electoral Registration (IER) system by completing an Invitation to Register Application (ITR) or by doing so online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The deadline for new applications to vote by post, changes or cancellations to existing postal, postal proxy or proxy votes is 5pm on Wednesday, October 5.

For new applications to vote by proxy, the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, October 12.

The deadline for receipt of emergency proxy vote applications is 5pm on Thursday, October 20.

Votes will be counted on Friday, October 21 at 9.30am at West Norfolk Council.