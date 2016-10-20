West Norfolk Council chiefs to examine transport cash bids plan

Proposals to give a Lynn committee the chance to put forward schemes that could be the subject of county transport funding applications will go before council chiefs next week.

Earlier this month, West Norfolk Council’s Lynn area consultative committee supported plans to enable it to make recommendations for bids to the Norfolk County Council parish partnership programme.

The idea will now go before the authority’s ruling cabinet when it meets in Lynn next Tuesday.

The measure would enable the committee to put forward ideas to the cabinet of transport projects which could benefit from the scheme.

The move follows a lengthy campaign to develop a new pedestrian crossing at the entrance to the Poppyfields estate in West Lynn, which began after a girl was injured in a collision with a car there two years ago.

Earlier this year, the county council allowed members representing unparished areas such as West Lynn to put forward bids to the partnership with the support of the relevant district authorities.

The partnership provides up to half of the funding required for small-scale transport schemes, up to a maximum of £25,000.

Supporters of the West Lynn scheme have been aiming to submit a bid for the next round of partnership funding, which have to be submitted by mid-December.

However, the campaign has stalled over the question of who will fund a feasibility study of the project.