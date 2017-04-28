West Norfolk Council considers CCTV deterrent for North Lynn rubbish problem

West Norfolk Council chiefs are considering the implementation of CCTV as a deterrent to fly-tipping in a well-known area of Lynn.

Councillor Ian Devereux, borough council cabinet member for environment, said: “As part of the campaign we are considering introducing temporary CCTV into the area to act as a deterrent and to catch people in the act.

Protest over North End rubbish outside (Gravy Boat shop) on Loke Road.

“We will also be making regular visits to inspect waste left in the alleyways to see if we can identify its origin. We are also identifying landlords to tackle the issue of house clearances with them.

“We currently have an ongoing prosecution in that area, which demonstrates that we take the issue seriously.”

Lynn businessman Francis Bone, who owns the Gravy Boat down Loke Road, held a street protest over the continued accumulation of rubbish yesterday.

A frustrated Mr Bone said: “The fly-tipping started about seven years ago and has just got worse. This is the worst it has ever been and the contractors are refusing to collect the rubbish from down the alleyways.

“The North End community have put a petition together and will be presenting it to the council later this week, but as community we feel this it is too little, too late.

“We are forced to live and work in an area that has festering rubbish everywhere which represents a health and safety issue. This has to stop.”

Mr Bone, with the help of fellow residents, collected more than 60 bags of rubbish from an alleyway close to his business which council officials agreed to take.

Sue Arter, whose dad lives down Cresswell Street, said: “This area is my childhood and my dad has lived here for more than 50 years.

“What’s going on is disgusting and totally wrong.”

Wendy Garver, from nearby Burkitt Street, added: “It’s just not fair. It has got that bad that we’ve blocked the bottom of our garden off so we can’t see the rubbish in the alleyway.”

Andy Tyler, Labourer councillor for the North Lynn ward, said: “There has got to be more collections or a lot more monitoring.”

Councillor Ian Devereux, cabinet member for environment, said: “I completely understand Mr Bone’s frustration with this situation and I have already arranged to meet with him personally next week.

“We also agreed that if the black sacks from the alleyways were presented at the front of the properties, we would clear them as a gesture of goodwill.

“The issue is that the alleyways are private land and are poorly maintained, so we have to pick the waste up from the highway, as we do for other properties.

“The key to tackling this problem in the longer term is to change the behaviour of the small minority of people who are not disposing of their waste correctly, whether that’s residents not putting the waste out at the front or their property, or landlords not disposing of house clearance waste, or indeed drive-by fly-tippers.

“Their actions are making life miserable for the rest of the community.

“We are keen to work with community representatives such as Mr Bone to try to identify whether there are any barriers to disposing of waste properly, to see if there are any regular culprits, and to see what options there are that we haven’t yet considered.”