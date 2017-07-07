West Norfolk Council disband Disability Forum to elect champion in King’s Lynn

Council chiefs are looking at alternative ways to operate the West Norfolk Disability Forum after receiving concerns over its current format.

Forum representatives felt the service, in its current state, was not productive and has moved away from its aims and objectives as set out in its constitution.

Lead officer, Susan Fraser said: “The creation of a disability campion and a dedicated web page and e-form provide the opportunity to report issues at any time instead of having to wait for a forum meeting every three months.

“The panel may like to consider ways to engage members of the public who do not have access to the internet. If a disability champion is created, this could be promoted through parish magazines and ward members.

“Open forums would also provide the opportunity for members of the public to attend the meet the disabilities champion and raise any issues of concerns.”