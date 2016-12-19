West Norfolk Council ‘prepared’ for homes cash cut, says leader

West Norfolk Council says it is ready to withstand the financial cuts that are set to follow the planned increase in adult social care funding.

Although Norfolk County Council will benefit from the government’s announcement of extra funding for adult social care, districts like West Norfolk are set to lose out.

That’s because the money is being drawn from the New Homes Bonus which is paid to councils for meeting housing development targets.

Borough council leader Brian Long admitted there would be a financial impact on the move, although no figures were given.

But he said: “This is not new information: a consultation document outlining these changes was issued this time last year, and we have prepared for them.

“Our financial plan, which covers up until 2019/2020, incorporated our assumptions that the New Homes Bonus would change, based on the consultation document.”