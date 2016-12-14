West Norfolk Council recycling cash disbursed

West Norfolk Recycling Rewards awarded three local charities a total of £3,000 last week as part of a drive to encourage residents of the borough to waste less and recycle more. Members of the scheme voted for their favourite from a shortlist of charities, with Norfolk Hospice winning top prize of £1,500. The two runners-up, West Norfolk Mind and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, were both awarded £750 each.

West Norfolk Recycling Rewards was launched to all households in the borough back in May and encourages residents to recycle more and waste less through individual and community rewards. Brian Long, West Norfolk Council leader, said “It’s really positive that the innovative Recycling Rewards Scheme is actively encouraging people to get rewards for taking their recycling more seriously, and benefitting local charities like the Hospice, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and West Norfolk Mind at the same time.” Jessica Walker from Norfolk Hospice said “We’re really grateful to everyone who voted for us and helped us to win this money. We rely on donations for most of our funding so this will help us to support more people with life limiting illnesses in the borough.”Mr Long is pictured with recipients of the money at the presentation last week. Photo: SUPPLIED