West Norfolk Council support proposal for new nursery and primary school in Gayton

West Norfolk Council committee members have backed a proposal to build a new nursery and primary school in Gayton.

The application, put forward by Norfolk County Council, proposes to build a 210-place primary school and a 52-place nursery school on Back Street in Gayton.

The application relates to a 1.6 hectare site at the junction with Winch Road, which is currently a field in agricultural use with more fields to its south and east.

The county council’s proposal reads: “The application proposes a 210-place primary school in a single building located along the northern edge of the site and 52-place nursery school in a single building towards the southern boundary of the site.

“Vehicular access would be off Winch Road with pedestrian access off Back Street. Parking is provided within the site for 25 cars plus two disabled spaces.

“A 2.0m wide footway is proposed across the northern edge of the site with dropped kerbs to allow people to cross Back Street and get to the existing footway on the opposite side. Other off-site improvements include a new footway link near Manor Farm on Bank Street.”

At West Norfolk Council’s planning meeting on Monday, council chiefs said they will back the proposal subject to flood risk, transport, design and school drop-off assessments.

Avril Wright said: “It is a big development, we need to get it right. I would just like to say dropping off points are very, very important. The fact that a bus driver is saying that he can’t swing his bus around in its area is a problem because they will be going in at least twice a day and perhaps more for school days out. “

Susan Fraser said: “As you probably know this ward is next to my ward. I have been approached by a number of people about this school and there is a general support for it. However, there is a great deal of worry about sewage issues and I think that the village would appreciate a statement form Anglian Water reassuring them about sewage.”