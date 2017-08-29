West Norfolk Council to consider boundary alteration

West Norfolk Council is set to consider boundary and electoral arrangements for May 2019 at full council on Thursday.

The council suggests creating single member wards, with two member wards for larger areas and three in exceptional circumstances because of its reduction in councillors.

In drawing up a pattern of electoral wards West Norfolk Council “has been mindful that the commission must balance its three salutatory criteria and tired to create wards accordingly”.

A council report reads: “That the pattern of wards should as far as possible reflect the interests and identities of local communities.

“That the electoral arrangements should provide for effective and convenient local government.

“To deliver electoral equality where each borough councillor represents approximately the same number of electors as all other councillors in the borough.”

In June 2017, the boundary commission approved a figure of 54 councillors for the borough, which give a working total of 2,373 electors per councillor, with a 10 per cent variance either side.

This figure was agreed following a discussion with the boundary commission on the levels of growth expected over the next five years.