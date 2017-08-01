West Norfolk Council urged to back joint waste collection deal

Council chiefs in West Norfolk could save tens of thousands of pounds by teaming up with neighbouring districts to agree a new waste contract, officials say.

The borough’s current collection deal with Kier still has four years left to run.

But a report to go before the authority’s ruling cabinet today has urged them to team up with the North Norfolk and Broadland councils, potentially with others aswell, to develop a new contract in order to reduce costs.

Lead officer Barry Brandford wrote: “Savings are more likely to be achieved by joint procurement and through sharing the costs of joint procurement.”

Although West Norfolk’s current collection contract is due to continue until 2021, the issue has been raised now because the North Norfolk and Broadland councils are due to begin procurement work this autumn, with their deal due to start in 2019.

Officials of the three councils have already agreed to proceed with a joint project, subject to cabinet members approving the idea when they meet this afternoon.

Mr Brandford said: “Undertaking a joint procurement exercise will reduce the cost of procurement to all authorities and has the potential to deliver more competitive tenders from the market.

“The cost of procurement is estimated at £75,000 spread over the two financial years (2017/18 & 2018/19).

“This is half of the expected cost of an individual procurement for the borough only.”

The report accepted there were risks associated with a potential fall in performance from the outgoing contractor, but argued they could be managed through the current deal’s provisions.

It also admitted there were issues associated with different bin colours across district boundaries, but said there were also wider opportunities associated with brown bin charges.