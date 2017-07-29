West Norfolk Council urges residents to respond to voting forms

West Norfolk Council is urging residents to respond to the annual householdenquiry form that has been posted to every home in the borough.

The form lists details of those in the home who are eligible to vote, and residents must respond to it to either confirm that the details are correct, or to advise of any changes.

The borough council’s electorial service manager, Mary Colangelo said: “We’re required to carry out an annual audit of voter registrations, and residents who respond quickly help us keep costs down.

“If you’ve moved recently, you won’t have automatically been registered to vote at your new address, so check the form as soon as it arrives, and reply.

“A quick and easy way to respond is by going online at www.householdresponse.com/bcklwn. All you’ll need is the security codes from your form.”