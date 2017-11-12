West Norfolk Council welcomes new food waste recycling action plan

West Norfolk Council has welcomed a report from Food Waste Recycling Action Plan (FWRAP) that says using ordinary plastic bags in food waste caddies increases the amount of food waste being collected.

The report outlines a new guide to assist anaerobic digestion operators who say by working closely with local authorities, they can ensure they have the right technology and systems in place to make it easier for people to recycle food waste.

West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environment, Ian Devereux, said: “We recently announced that for some time we have been working closely with our contractor, Biogen, to be able to offer local residents the opportunity to use ordinary plastic bags to line their food caddies.”

Food waste that goes to the Biogen anaerobic digestion plant is used to create natural fertiliser for farmers, and methane gas that is burnt to generate electricity.

“Hopefully, now that it’s cheaper, easier, and more hygienic, we will see more residents using their food waste caddies,” said Mr Devereux.

“Residents can still use their compostable bags until they run out, but after that they can use any plastic bag they like. That’s why the council is no longer selling compostable bags,”