West Norfolk councillor raises money for hospice in memory of wife

A West Norfolk councillor whose wife died from pancreatic cancer earlier this year has made a large donation to the service which supported his family during her illness.

Ian Devereux, deputy portfolio holder for performance and a trustee of the Hall’s Foundation Educational Trust in Snettisham, presented a cheque for £7,500 to the Norfolk Hospice on Friday.

The majority of the money, which was raised in memory of his late wife Marianne who passed away in February, will be used to sponsor a new set of literature for The Hospice at Home programme.

Mr Devereux said: “The key factor for us was the Hospice at Home programme, who were so valuable to us during the latter stages of Marianne’s illness.

“The Norfolk Hospice provided us with a brilliant service. They gave us superb advice, counselling and support in coming to terms with the illness and helping Marianne and our family to make the most of her remaining time.

“We cannot praise too highly the work and support given to us by lead nurse Nicola Ellis and nurse consultant Debbie Blundell for their care and compassion.

“They are setting the Hospice on the path to even greater achievements and integrated contribution to the community, with the future in-patient facilities.

“My family and I are delighted that the money will be used to sponsor a new set of publications explaining and publicising the service.”

The money was raised from donations in lieu of flowers at the funeral from family and friends, with Hunstanton Bridge Club, The Hall’s Exhibition Foundation, Snettisham Beach Sailing Club, colleagues at West Norfolk Council and Snettisham Parish Council, BlackRock, Marianne’s former educational establishments in Hitchin, Letchworth, Bedford, Reading and Cambridge International Examinations all contributing.

Funds were also raised by Marianne’s friends at the Flying Geese quilting group, where she was treasurer, through the sale of her extensive range of quilting materials and equipment.

Lynn’s Town Hall will be illuminated on Wednesday evening to acknowledge Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in November.