West Norfolk crematorium makes £5,000 donation to Motor Neurone Disease Association

A £5,000 donation, raised through the work of the Mintlyn Crematorium, near Lynn, has been presented to officials of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

Borough mayor Carol Bower presented the cheque during a presentation at the site on Tuesday morning.

The money was raised through a charitable scheme, operated by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), of which Mintlyn is a member.

Under the scheme metal from medical implants is recycled after cremation, with the consent of the family of the deceased.

Twice a year, the institute asks its scheme members to nominate local charities, which help to support people to cope with the death of loved ones, to receive a donation.

Since Mintlyn joined the scheme seven years ago, it has donated more than £50,000 to good causes.

Kathy Mellish, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for facilities and ICT, said: “I am delighted we are once again presenting a donation to such a worthy cause.

“I have heard some truly affecting accounts about the work they do from each organisation. Charities like MDNA need our support to continue the work they do, and I’m glad the borough council can offer a contribution.”

Jill Brock, local MND Association contact, and Jane Lewis, the group’s chairman, said: “We are delighted to receive such a very generous donation, which will enable us to do so much more to make a difference for people living with MND in Kings Lynn & West Norfolk. We are very grateful for their support.”