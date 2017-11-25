West Norfolk deputy mayor is getting into GEAR for charity challenge

West Norfolk’s Deputy Mayor is lacing up his running shoes ready to take on the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR).

Jim Moriarty, 60, is aiming to raise £2,000 for the Mayor’s Charity Fund, which are The Purfleet Trust and One To One Project, by challenging himself to his first long-distance run in 35 years.

GEAR, which will take place on May 6 next year, is a 10k run staged by Run For All in partnership with Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council.

Mr Moriarty, who will be running in mayoral robes, said: “I will be running my first organised run for 35 years to raise money for the Mayor’s Charity Fund.

“I decided to run in a moment of spontaneous stupidity, and I have already started training for it.

“I also wanted to run to support and raise money for the Mayor’s two charities.

“I am hoping by May that I will be able to run the full 10k without stopping.

“I am working up to it now starting by working my way up to 5k and then on to 10k. It is proving quite difficult at the moment but I am starting to build up my stamina.”

This run is Mr Moriarty’s first long-distance run since 1983 when he took part in the King’s Lynn Mini Marathon, which was around 20k.

He said: “I ran and walked the King’s Lynn Mini Marathon, approximately 20k, in 1983 and have been on the couch for the past 35 years.

“Any encouragement you can give me to help raise money for the Mayor’s Charity Fund would be gratefully received and passed on, as 10k is not proving as easy as I first thought. To make it a bit more fun, I will do the run dressed as the Mayor.”

Mr Moriarty said his motivation music is the Foo Fighters’ eighth studio album Sonic Highways.

To support Mr Moriarty, donate by cheque made payable to ‘The Mayor’s Charity Fund’ to the Civics Office at Lynn Town Hall, or visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/james-moriarty.