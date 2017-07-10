West Norfolk drivers urged to help police clamp down on mobile phone use

Drivers in West Norfolk are being urged to help police catch those who use their mobile phones behind the wheel, as part of a new campaign.

A week-long initiative, called Operation Ringtone, is being launched by Norfolk Police today, to highlight the issue.

And, as part of the campaign, police have developed a new online reporting form on the force’s website, which will allow motorists to upload dashboard camera footage showing motorists flouting the law.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, who heads the combined Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit, said: “We all witness it, momentary glances looking down at a phone or the more blatant offender seen holding and talking on their phone.

“The key thing to remember here is that while you’re behind the wheel you are in charge of a machine, a machine which can seriously injure and even kill people if you’re not in proper control.

“We are doing everything within our power to stop offenders and hopefully prevent serious or fatal collisions.

“However, with the help of the public, submitting footage and supporting our investigations, we will be able to hold more lawbreakers to account.”

Ch. Insp Barnard added: “Our aim is to make this offence as socially unacceptable as drink-driving. Drivers might not think a momentary glance at a text message is harming anyone, but think of what’s going on around you.

“Hazards on the road, especially when driving at speed, can change so quickly and in that moment if you’re not concentrating 100 per cent you could easily cause a crash, injure or kill someone else, or become a casualty yourself. Is that text message, notification or selfie really worth it?”

The Operation Ringtone campaign will continue until Sunday.