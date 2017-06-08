West Norfolk family tribute to their late son

The family of a 38-year-old man who died after an accident in Stoke Ferry are paying tribute to him.

Robert Kent, from Salters Lode, near Downham Market, was killed after an incident on the A134 on May 25 at around 10pm.

Travelling from Wereham towards Whittingdon, Mr Kent left the roadside and came to rest in a ditch.

Mr Kent’s sister, Melanie Denley, speaking on behalf on the family said: “When i speak about out Bobby [Robert Kent] he was a very much loved son, and a lovely and beautiful, brother to his two sisters, he is also leaving behind three wonderful children, Harvey, Madeleine and Hayden.

“Bobby wasn’t a materialistic person, and he never wanted anything from anyone, just their time, to laugh, chat and have a beer. His smile and laugh were infectious.

“He wasn’t perfect but he was our perfect, he has such a big heart. He had worries, but at last he had finally found his happy place, he was just taken too soon.

“He has left a massive hole in our world and our family are truly devastated, there will not be a day that passes that he won’t be in our thoughts, or in our hearts.”

Mr Kent’s funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday July 19.

His wife, Anne Kent, said: “Rob had a brilliant sense of humour and never realised how popular he was. He got on with everyone and was witty. He will be sadly missed by his wife and children.

“Rob was employed as a mechanic and he enjoyed messing about with his cars. Rob once drove through five countries in three days to raise money for Cancer Research in 2013.”

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.