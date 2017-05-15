West Norfolk fundraiser Bridget gets on her bike for charity task

A well-known Lynn fundraiser has gathered more than £4,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) after completing a 30-mile charity challenge.

Bridget Wells, 62, biked to the Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse in Sutton Bridge and power-walked back to her Gaywood home to raise the funds on Sunday, May 7.

Mrs Wells said she was pleased to have completed the challenge in seven hours.

“I didn’t have a fundraising target in mind but I should now raise £5,000,” she added.

The fundraiser is no stranger to missions such as these, having raised close to £50,000 for a variety of good causes since she started collecting money for charity back in 1998.

Her exploits earned her the Mayor’s civic accolade for voluntary service in 2015.

Before taking up the cycling and power-walking test, Mrs Wells said: “I’ve done the London Marathon and biked 30 miles before but I’ve never cycled and power-walked before.

“It’s a new challenge but I feel great. My mother-in-law has always told me ‘when you put your mind to something, you always do it’.”

She said having seen her hard work, an EAAA worker asked if it were possible to get her on board with them.

“I was training one day when someone from the EAAA saw me and said that they could do with me on their team,” Mrs Wells said.

“I promised them that my next charity venture would be for them.”

While she has a number of events lined up to gather more money for EAAA this year, she said she is hoping to enjoy some time off soon.

“I will be having a year’s rest - I think I deserve it!”

Mrs Wells thanked everyone who sponsored or donated to her, and to her husband Clive for all of his support.

She will now be holding: a bingo night on Wednesday, May 24 at the Royal British Legion Club in Lynn – open from 6.30pm and eyes down at 7.30pm, as well as a yard sale on Kensington Road in Lynn on Monday, May 29 from 9am to 1pm.

Next month, she will also hold a bake sale on Saturday, June 24 at Gaywood Tesco from 9am to 2pm.

All of these events will continue to raise funds for the EAAA.