West Norfolk gamers to take on 25-hour console charity challenge

A West Norfolk charity is hosting a 25-hour gaming marathon to raise the £500 needed to improve their centre’s facilities.

The Purfleet Trust, which provides help to single homeless people in Lynn and West Norfolk, is taking on this challenging feat to improve their day centre and dining area.

On September 14, gamers will take their seats, for the second year running, from 10.30am until 11.30am the next day.

Health and wellbeing centre manager at The Purfleet Trust, Lucy Shaw, said: “ Myself, volunteers and clients are holding our second ever 25-hour gaming marathon. It is harder than it sounds. We are doing it to raise money for our day centre, and this year’s aim is £500.

“We want to try to do it again as it was so successful last year. We raised over £440 for our activity room, which provided us with fitness equipment, tables and chairs for educational workshops and a smoothie maker to make nutritious smoothies for our breakfast club.”

With an aim to “give the room a nautical feel”, The Purfleet Trust wants to add character to a “plain and rather boring room”.

She added: “This year we want to raise money to improve and decorate our day centre kitchen and dining area, which is the hub of The Purfleet Trust.

“We would love to give the room a nautical feel. We want it to be an area that clients can take pride in, feel relaxed in and create an engaging positive place for them to feel at home.

“I feel that this is especially important upon completion of the gaming marathon as the weather is going to start getting worse, the temperature will start growing colder and more people will be coming through our doors.”

To support The Purfleet Trust in their 25-hour gaming marathon visit their Virgin Money Giving page at www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/purfleetgaming marathon.