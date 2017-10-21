West Norfolk girl, 11, named in UK’s top 100 entries in the Foyle Young Poet of the Year Awards

A 11-year-old girl from West Norfolk has been named one of the UK’s top 100 entries in the Foyle Young Poet of the Year Awards 2017.

Kitty Robinson, who is in year seven at Glebe House School, in Hunstanton, received her award at a ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall where she was recognised as a rising talent in the competition.

The competition, which is open to young poets aged between 11 and 17, is recognised as a kick-start to the career of young poets, with previous winners including published author Helen Mort.

Head of English at Glebe House School, Helen Quinn, said: “Kitty’s writing is astonishing for her age. To have been selected in the top 100 at just 11 is clear evidence of her ability and promises much for a potential future career in the creative arts.”