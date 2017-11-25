West Norfolk Girl Guide groups given £60k lottery archive work boost

The body which oversees Girl Guide groups in West Norfolk has been given a £60,000 lottery grant for work on its archives.

Girlguiding Norfolk holds one of the largest collections of Girlguiding memorabilia in the UK, from uniforms and badges to magazines and scrapbooks.

Dating from 1911, there are over 10,000 items in the collection, including letters from Agnes Baden-Powell, sister of Scouts founder, Robert Baden-Powell.

Now, the group has been given a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to store its archives and make them available to the public for the first time at an archive research centre in Coltishall.

A learning and outreach programme will also be set up to make the story of the guiding movement more accessible.

Other proposals include a county-wide heritage trail and reminiscence boxes for visits to care centres and residents’ homes to help people with dementia.

Helen Green, of Girlguiding Norfolk, said: “We are thrilled to have received such amazing support from National Lottery players and look forward to sharing our unique resource in a truly creative way over the coming three years.

“We know those who have come to see the ARC have been very impressed with what we have achieved so far thanks to our generous volunteers and we look forward to making our history even more fun and accessible for all.”

Robyn Llewellyn, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund in East Anglia, said: “This fascinating collection is of national significance and shines a light on the social history of Norfolk and the UK, particularly the evolving role of women in the community.

“It’s with huge thanks to National Lottery players that we’re able to support this project to protect the archive and share it with a wider audience.”