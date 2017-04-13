West Norfolk golfers tee off for Duke of Edinburgh award

Golfers in West Norfolk have been raising money for the Duke of Ediburgh award scheme.

Two tournaments at Hunstanton Golf Club, held on Wednesday, March 29, and at Lynn Golf Club, on Thursday April 6, were attended by 60 golfers and raised more than £3000, which will go towards buying new equipment for the scheme. Fifty young people in West Norfolk signed up for the gold award in September 2016, a high number for the region, which attracted 2,500 people in Norfolk during 2015-16.

The chairman of the Trustees for the Award in West Norfolk thanked event organisers Clive Dodds and Derek Donaldson for making the tournament a success.

