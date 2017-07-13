West Norfolk group raise thousands through charity coastal walk

A couple from Pott Row have completed a 50-mile coastal walk alongside six members of their family and friends to fundraise for a charity which is close to their hearts.

Karina and Shaun O’Brien and their group took on the long distance two-day trek at the start of the month for the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research UK (FPWR).

Thanks to their endeavour from Heacham to Cromer Pier, they raised more than £2,000. Karina and Shaun’s son Noel, three, was born with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) – a rare genetic disorder that around one in every 20,000 babies are born with in the UK.

Those with PWS have a flaw in the hypothalamus part of the brain, which registers feelings of hunger and satiety, and so they never feel full.

Karina and Shaun decided to take on the charity walk to fundraise for FPWR in the hope that one day a therapy, medication or cure will be found.

Karina said: “It was a tough couple of days but we all enjoyed it – except the five-mile stretch between Cley and Weybourne, which was rock, pebbles and shingle, and the last five miles as by this point we were all tired, sunburnt, had blisters and our legs seemed rather disconnected from our brains. It was a challenging two-day walk but PWS is a challenge for life.”

To support the cause, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karina-shaun-obrien17.

Pictured are the group at the end of their walk at Cromer Pier. Photo: SUBMITTED.