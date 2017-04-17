West Norfolk groups urged to bid for Freebridge community cash

Community groups in West Norfolk are being encouraged to bid for grants from a social housing provider’s fund.

Applications are now being sought for the Freebridge Community Fund, which has been launched by Freebridge Community Housing.

The programme provides grants of up to £1,000 for schemes which promote health, community cohesion, the development of sustainable communities and improved quality of life for Freebridge tenants.

More than £6,000 was shared between six groups last year, including the Docking Playing Fields Association, Home-Start King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Methwold Parish Council, the King’s Lynn & District Group of the National Osteoporosis Society, the Pandora Project and West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled

Freebridge chief executive Tony Hall said: “Although our main role is to provide good quality affordable housing for people across the area, we feel strongly that we have a responsibility to play a role in supporting stronger, vibrant communities in West Norfolk.

“The fund provides grants to organisations on a very local level which we feel fills a need not met by either public funding of the more major charities.”

For more information, or to submit an application, visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/funds/freebridge-community-housing-fund.

The closing date for applications is May 31. A panel of Freebridge staff and tenants will then decide who to award grants to.