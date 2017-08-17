West Norfolk horticulture society show is record breaker

King’s Lynn Horticultural Society (KLHS) celebrated a “record-breaking show” at this year’s gardening event.

The society, which has been helping people to grow their own flowers and vegetables since 1826, held its annual open show on Saturday at South Wootton Village Hall.

Kings Lynn Horticultural Show at South Wootton John Player

Attracting 37 entrants with 329 entries in 117 classes, this year’s show was the best attended in recent years.

KLHS spokesman, Kelvin Fairweather said: “Another record-breaking show, highlighted the many talents of the local population from growing vegetables and colourful flowers to the intricacies of handicraft, artwork, preserves and baking. The junior sections also had many admirers.

“On presenting the trophies, the youngest recipient being four-years-old, the Borough Mayor, Carol Bower, congratulated all entrants for their wonderful displays and the children for their hard work and imaginative designs of which they should be proud.”

The committee would like to thank show secretary, Rachel Vyse, for organising the event, as well as all helpers, judges and participants for taking part.